"Turquoise Carpet" in Rotterdam: Eure Kommentare

</iframet></p> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <!-- Ende Con Copytext-Gesamt --> <div class="con"> <div class="mod modA modParagraph"> <div class="boxCon"> <div class="box"> <div class="relatedbroadcast small"> <p>Dieses Thema im Programm:</p> <h2> ONE | Eurovision Song Contest | 18.05.2021 | 21:00 Uhr </h2> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="printbox"> <img src="/resources/img/eurovision/esc_printlogo.png" alt="ESC Logo" title="ESC Logo" /> <div class="clearfix"> <span>Dieser Artikel wurde ausgedruckt unter der Adresse:</span> <span id="article_url"><a href="https://www.eurovision.de/news/Turquoise-Carpet-in-Rotterdam-Eure-Kommentare,socialtv370.html">https://www.eurovision.de/news/Turquoise-Carpet-in-Rotterdam-Eure-Kommentare,socialtv370.html</a></span> </div> </div> <div class="con"> <div class="modCon"> <div class="mod modA"> <div class="boxCon"> <div class="box modSocialbar"> <div class="social"> <div class="button print"> <a href="javascript:print();">Drucken</a> </div> <div class="shareCon"> <div class="button share hasArrow collapsed collapseControl"> <a href="#">Teilen</a> <div class="collapseArrow"></div></div> <ul class="shares"> <li> <span class="icon icon_facebook2"></span> <a target="_blank" title="Bei Facebook empfehlen (Anmeldung erforderlich)" href="//de.facebook.com/sharer.php?u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.eurovision.de%2Fnews%2FTurquoise-Carpet-in-Rotterdam-Eure-Kommentare%2Csocialtv370.html&t=%22Turquoise+Carpet%22+in+Rotterdam%3A+Eure+Kommentare">facebook</a> </li> <li> <span class="icon icon_twitter"></span> <a target="_blank" title="bei Twitter empfehlen (Anmeldung erforderlich)" href="//twitter.com/home?status=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.eurovision.de%2Fnews%2FTurquoise-Carpet-in-Rotterdam-Eure-Kommentare%2Csocialtv370.html">twitter</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="button help"> <a target="_blank" title="Newsletter bestellen (Anmeldung erforderlich)" href="/service/newsletter851.html">Newsletter</a> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div><!-- Ende SectionZ --> <div class="section sectionZ"> <div class="con"> <h2 class="conHeadline"> <a href="/geschichte/ESC-2021-in-den-Niederlanden-Infos-News-Videos,niederlande1234.html">Mehr zum Thema: 2021</a> </h2> <div class="mod modA modList schlagzeilenbox"> <div class="boxCon"> <div class="box"> <h3 class="ressort">ESC 2021</h3> <div class="teaser" > <div class="mediaCon "> <div class="media mediaA"> <a href="/videos/2021/ESC-2021-Marcels-und-Thomas-Top-10,topten118.html" title="Zum Video: ESC 2021: Marcels und Thomas' Top 10" class="imglink" ><span class="icon icon_video"></span> <img src="/news/hitliste100_v-ardteaserwidescreen.jpg" data-type="contentwidescreen,ardteaserwidescreen,zweispaltig,ardgrosswidescreen,ardgalerie,ardgrosswidescreen329,ardteaserwidescreen329,ardgalerie329,contentxl,fullhd,portraits,portraitm,portraitl" alt="Marcel Stober und Thomas Mohr neben einem Herzchen mit Niederlande-Flagge. " title="Marcel Stober und Thomas Mohr neben einem Herzchen mit Niederlande-Flagge." class="img resize" /> </a> </div> </div> <h4 class="headline"> <a href="/videos/2021/ESC-2021-Marcels-und-Thomas-Top-10,topten118.html" title="Zum Video: ESC 2021: Marcels und Thomas' Top 10" > <span>ESC 2021: Marcels und Thomas' Top 10</span> </a> </h4> <p class="teasertext "> <a href="/videos/2021/ESC-2021-Marcels-und-Thomas-Top-10,topten118.html" title="Zum Video: ESC 2021: Marcels und Thomas' Top 10" > 16.05.21 | Marcel Stober und Thomas Mohr vom Podcast ESC Update haben ihre gemeinsamen Top 10 gewählt - und es sich nicht leicht gemacht. </a> | <strong><a href="/videos/2021/ESC-2021-Marcels-und-Thomas-Top-10,topten118.html" title="Zum Video: ESC 2021: Marcels und Thomas' Top 10" >video</a></strong> </p> </div> </div> <div class="box"> <h3 class="ressort">News</h3> <div class="teaser" > <div class="mediaCon "> <div class="media mediaA"> <a href="/news/ESC-2021-Sendetermine-in-TV-Radio-und-Livestreams-zum-ESC,fernsehtermine118.html" title="Zum Artikel: ESC 2021: Sendetermine in TV, Radio und Livestreams zum ESC" class="imglink" > <img src="/news/interview3350_v-ardteaserwidescreen.jpg" data-type="contentwidescreen,ardteaserwidescreen,zweispaltig,ardgrosswidescreen,ardgalerie,ardgrosswidescreen329,ardteaserwidescreen329,ardgalerie329,contentxl,fullhd,portraits,portraitm,portraitl" alt="Alina Stiegler und Stefan Spiegel beim Interview. © NDR Foto: Claudia Timmann" title="Alina Stiegler und Stefan Spiegel beim Interview." class="img resize" /> </a> </div> </div> <h4 class="headline"> <a href="/news/ESC-2021-Sendetermine-in-TV-Radio-und-Livestreams-zum-ESC,fernsehtermine118.html" title="Zum Artikel: ESC 2021: Sendetermine in TV, Radio und Livestreams zum ESC" > <span>Wo, wann, was? Alle Sendungen zum ESC </span> </a> </h4> <p class="teasertext "> <a href="/news/ESC-2021-Sendetermine-in-TV-Radio-und-Livestreams-zum-ESC,fernsehtermine118.html" title="Zum Artikel: ESC 2021: Sendetermine in TV, Radio und Livestreams zum ESC" > 15.05.21 | Im Radio, TV und online: Rund um den Eurovision Song Contest 2021 gibt es viele Sendungen. Übersicht aller Sendungen und Livestreams. </a> | <strong><a href="/news/ESC-2021-Sendetermine-in-TV-Radio-und-Livestreams-zum-ESC,fernsehtermine118.html" title="Zum Artikel: ESC 2021: Sendetermine in TV, Radio und Livestreams zum ESC" >mehr</a></strong> </p> </div> </div> <div class="box"> <h3 class="ressort">News</h3> <div class="teaser" > <div class="mediaCon "> <div class="media mediaA"> <a href="/news/Podcast-ESC-Update-auf-NDR-Blue,radiosendung100.html" title="Zum Artikel: Podcast "ESC Update" auf NDR Blue" class="imglink" ><span class="icon icon_audio"></span> <img src="/deutschland1672_v-ardteaserwidescreen.jpg" data-type="contentwidescreen,ardteaserwidescreen,zweispaltig,ardgrosswidescreen,ardgalerie,ardgrosswidescreen329,ardteaserwidescreen329,ardgalerie329,contentxl,fullhd,portraits,portraitm,portraitl" alt="Jendrik (Deutschland) mit Tänzerinnen und Musikerinnen auf der Bühne. © EBU Foto: Andres Putting" title="Jendrik (Deutschland) mit Tänzerinnen und Musikerinnen auf der Bühne." class="img resize" /> </a> </div> </div> <h4 class="headline"> <a href="/news/Podcast-ESC-Update-auf-NDR-Blue,radiosendung100.html" title="Zum Artikel: Podcast "ESC Update" auf NDR Blue" > <span>ESC Update: Jendriks erste Proben in Rotterdam</span> </a> </h4> <p class="teasertext "> <a href="/news/Podcast-ESC-Update-auf-NDR-Blue,radiosendung100.html" title="Zum Artikel: Podcast "ESC Update" auf NDR Blue" > 15.05.21 | Schon zweimal stand der deutsche Act Jendrik in Rotterdam auf der ESC-Bühne. Wie erlebt der 26-Jährige die ESC-Zeit? </a> | <strong><a href="/news/Podcast-ESC-Update-auf-NDR-Blue,radiosendung100.html" title="Zum Artikel: Podcast "ESC Update" auf NDR Blue" >mehr</a></strong> </p> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="con"> <h2 class="conHeadline"> <a href="/Eurovision-Song-Contest-und-seine-Fans,fans936.html">Mehr zum Thema: Fans</a> </h2> <div class="mod modA modList schlagzeilenbox"> <div class="boxCon"> <div class="box"> <h3 class="ressort">News</h3> <div class="teaser" > <div class="mediaCon "> <div class="media mediaA"> <a href="/news/ESC-Finale-2021-Teilnehmer-und-Startreihenfolge,niederlande1316.html" title="Zum Artikel: ESC-Finale 2021: Teilnehmer und Startreihenfolge" class="imglink" > <img src="/esccollage110_v-ardteaserwidescreen.jpg" data-type="contentwidescreen,ardteaserwidescreen,zweispaltig,ardgrosswidescreen,ardgalerie,ardgrosswidescreen329,ardteaserwidescreen329,ardgalerie329,contentxl,fullhd,portraits,portraitm,portraitl" alt="Jendrik_Sigwart (Deutschland), Jeangu Macrooy (Niederlande), Barbara Pravi (Frankreich) © NDR/eurovision tv Foto: Rinse Fokkema, FTV Joâl Saget" title="Jendrik_Sigwart (Deutschland), Jeangu Macrooy (Niederlande), Barbara Pravi (Frankreich)" class="img resize" /> </a> </div> </div> <h4 class="headline"> <a href="/news/ESC-Finale-2021-Teilnehmer-und-Startreihenfolge,niederlande1316.html" title="Zum Artikel: ESC-Finale 2021: Teilnehmer und Startreihenfolge" > <span>ESC-Finale 2021: Teilnehmer und Startreihenfolge</span> </a> </h4> <p class="teasertext "> <a href="/news/ESC-Finale-2021-Teilnehmer-und-Startreihenfolge,niederlande1316.html" title="Zum Artikel: ESC-Finale 2021: Teilnehmer und Startreihenfolge" > 15.05.21 | Welche Länder sind im Finale dabei und welche Platzierungen gibt es beim Eurovision Song Contest 2021? Alle Infos zum Finale am 22. Mai in Rotterdam. </a> | <strong><a href="/news/ESC-Finale-2021-Teilnehmer-und-Startreihenfolge,niederlande1316.html" title="Zum Artikel: ESC-Finale 2021: Teilnehmer und Startreihenfolge" >mehr</a></strong> </p> </div> </div> <div class="box"> <h3 class="ressort">News</h3> <div class="teaser" > <div class="mediaCon "> <div class="media mediaA"> <a href="/news/ESC-in-Corona-Zeit-3500-Fans-in-Rotterdam-erlaubt,publikum290.html" title="Zum Artikel: ESC in Corona-Zeit: 3.500 Fans in Rotterdam erlaubt" class="imglink" > <img src="/spanien1280_v-ardteaserwidescreen.jpg" data-type="contentwidescreen,ardteaserwidescreen,zweispaltig,ardgrosswidescreen,ardgalerie,ardgrosswidescreen329,ardteaserwidescreen329,ardgalerie329,contentxl,fullhd,portraits,portraitm,portraitl" alt="Blas Cantó (Spanien) auf der Bühne. © EBU Foto: Thomas Hanses" title="Blas Cantó (Spanien) auf der Bühne." class="img resize" /> </a> </div> </div> <h4 class="headline"> <a href="/news/ESC-in-Corona-Zeit-3500-Fans-in-Rotterdam-erlaubt,publikum290.html" title="Zum Artikel: ESC in Corona-Zeit: 3.500 Fans in Rotterdam erlaubt" > <span>ESC-Shows mit 3.500 Fans in Rotterdam</span> </a> </h4> <p class="teasertext "> <a href="/news/ESC-in-Corona-Zeit-3500-Fans-in-Rotterdam-erlaubt,publikum290.html" title="Zum Artikel: ESC in Corona-Zeit: 3.500 Fans in Rotterdam erlaubt" > 15.05.21 | Die niederländische Regierung hat Publikum beim ESC 2021 zugelassen. Auch ausländische Fans sind in der Theorie möglich. </a> | <strong><a href="/news/ESC-in-Corona-Zeit-3500-Fans-in-Rotterdam-erlaubt,publikum290.html" title="Zum Artikel: ESC in Corona-Zeit: 3.500 Fans in Rotterdam erlaubt" >mehr</a></strong> </p> </div> </div> <div class="box"> <h3 class="ressort">ESC 2021</h3> <div class="teaser" > <div class="mediaCon "> <div class="media mediaA"> <a href="/videos/2021/ESC-2021-Zusammen-die-Shows-gucken,esc3438.html" title="Zum Video: ESC 2021: Zusammen die Shows gucken" class="imglink" ><span class="icon icon_video"></span> <img src="/esc3436_v-ardteaserwidescreen.jpg" data-type="contentwidescreen,ardteaserwidescreen,zweispaltig,ardgrosswidescreen,ardgalerie,ardgrosswidescreen329,ardteaserwidescreen329,ardgalerie329,contentxl,fullhd,portraits,portraitm,portraitl" alt="ESC © NDR " title="ESC" class="img resize" /> </a> </div> </div> <h4 class="headline"> <a href="/videos/2021/ESC-2021-Zusammen-die-Shows-gucken,esc3438.html" title="Zum Video: ESC 2021: Zusammen die Shows gucken" > <span>ESC 2021: Zusammen die Shows gucken</span> </a> </h4> <p class="teasertext "> <a href="/videos/2021/ESC-2021-Zusammen-die-Shows-gucken,esc3438.html" title="Zum Video: ESC 2021: Zusammen die Shows gucken" > 13.05.21 | Den ESC allein zuhause schauen - das muss nicht sein. Auf eurovision.de könnt ihr das Event zusammen mit euren Freunden schauen! </a> | <strong><a href="/videos/2021/ESC-2021-Zusammen-die-Shows-gucken,esc3438.html" title="Zum Video: ESC 2021: Zusammen die Shows gucken" >video</a></strong> </p> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="footer"> <div class="wrapper" role="navigation"> <div class="section sectionA"> <div class="unitD"> <h3 class="hasArrow" style="position: static; cursor: default;">ESC 2021 in Rotterdam<div class="collapseArrow" style="display: none;"></div></h3> <ul> <li><a href="/news/Alle-Infos-zum-ESC-2021-in-den-Niederlanden,niederlande1250.html" title="Zum Artikel: Alle Infos zum ESC 2021 in den Niederlanden" >Alle Infos zum ESC 2021 in den Niederlanden</a></li> <li><a href="/teilnehmer/index.html" title="Zum Artikel: Alle Teilnehmer und Länder" >Alle Teilnehmer und Länder</a></li> <li><a href="/videos/songcheck/ESC-2021-Reaction-Videos-So-bewerten-Experten-die-Songs,reactions126.html" title="Zum Artikel: Alle Reaction-Videos 2021" >Alle Reaction-Videos 2021</a></li> <li><a href="/news/ESC-2021-Sendetermine-in-TV-Radio-und-Livestreams-zum-ESC,fernsehtermine118.html" title="Zum Artikel: Termine in TV, Radio, Online" >Termine in TV, Radio, Online</a></li> <li><a href="/news/Open-Up-ist-Motto-des-ESC-2021-in-Rotterdam,slogan124.html" title="Zum Artikel: ESC-Motto: "Open Up"" >ESC-Motto: "Open Up"</a></li> <li><a href="/news/ESC-Stadt-2021-Rotterdam-im-Portraet,rotterdam178.html" title="Zum Artikel: ESC-Stadt: Rotterdam im Porträt" >ESC-Stadt: Rotterdam im Porträt</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="unitD"> <h3 class="hasArrow" style="position: static; cursor: default;">Deutschland<div class="collapseArrow" style="display: none;"></div></h3> <ul> <li><a href="/laender/ESC-Land-Deutschland-Teilnehmer-Ergebnisse-und-Infos,deutschland600.html" title="Zum Artikel: Alle Infos und Ergebnisse" >Alle Infos und Ergebnisse</a></li> <li><a href="/zahlenspiele/Alle-Ergebnisse-fuer-Deutschland-beim-ESC,deutschland744.html" title="Zum Artikel: Alle deutschen Ergebnisse" >Alle deutschen Ergebnisse</a></li> <li><a href="/vorentscheid/ESC-Vorentscheide-Moderatoren-1960-bis-heute,uebersichtmoderatoren100.html" title="Zum Artikel: Vorentscheid: Alle Moderatoren" >Vorentscheid: Alle Moderatoren</a></li> <li><a href="/teilnehmer/Deutschland-ESC-Vorentscheide-Kandidaten-Titel,vorentscheid386.html" title="Zum Artikel: Alle deutschen ESC-Acts und Titel" >Alle deutschen ESC-Acts und Titel</a></li> <li><a href="/teilnehmer/Jendrik-Portraet-des-deutschen-ESC-Kandidaten-2021,deutschland1624.html" title="Zum Artikel: Kandidat 2021: Jendrik" >Kandidat 2021: Jendrik</a></li> <li><a href="/teilnehmer/Lena-Meyer-Landrut-Die-ESC-Siegerin-von-Oslo,lena429.html" title="Zum Artikel: Siegerin 2010: Lena" >Siegerin 2010: Lena</a></li> <li><a href="/teilnehmer/Nicole-Biografie-der-deutschen-ESC-Siegerin,nicole221.html" title="Zum Artikel: Siegerin 1982: Nicole" >Siegerin 1982: Nicole</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="unitD"> <h3 class="hasArrow" style="position: static; cursor: default;">Themen<div class="collapseArrow" style="display: none;"></div></h3> <ul> <li><a href="/thema158.html" title="Zum Artikel: Themen A-Z" >Themen A-Z</a></li> <li><a href="/news/European-Broadcasting-Union-EBU,ebu114.html" title="Zum Artikel: EBU" >EBU</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.ndr.de/ndrblue/podcast4934.html" title="Zum Podcast: ESC Update" target="_blank">Podcast: ESC Update</a></li> <li><a href="/geschichte/kurioses100.html" title="Zum Artikel: Kurioses" >Kurioses</a></li> <li><a href="/teilnehmer/mode/index.html" title="Zum Artikel: Mode" >Mode</a></li> <li><a href="/laender/wolthers_welt/index.html" title="Zum Artikel: Wolthers Welt" >Wolthers Welt</a></li> <li><a href="/teilnehmer/wme/index.html" title="Zum Artikel: Was macht eigentlich ... ?" >Was macht eigentlich ... ?</a></li> <li><a href="/auf_ein_wort/index.html" title="Zum Artikel: Auf ein Wort ... !" >Auf ein Wort ... !</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="unitD"> <h3 class="hasArrow" style="position: static; cursor: default;">Übersichten<div class="collapseArrow" style="display: none;"></div></h3> <ul> <li><a href="/geschichte/Alle-Infos-zum-Eurovision-Song-Contest,esc3098.html" title="Zum Artikel: Alle Infos zum ESC" >Alle Infos zum ESC</a></li> <li><a href="/zahlenspiele/zahlenzauber102.html" title="Zum Artikel: Die erfolgreichsten ESC-Länder" >Die erfolgreichsten ESC-Länder</a></li> <li><a href="/teilnehmer/Alle-ESC-Gewinner-von-1956-bis-heute,gewinner380.html" title="Zum Artikel: Alle Gewinner bis heute" >Alle Gewinner bis heute</a></li> <li><a href="/Ergebnisse-aller-Teilnehmerlaender-am-ESC,ergebnisse642.html" title="Zum Artikel: Ergebnisse aller Teilnehmerländer" >Ergebnisse aller Teilnehmerländer</a></li> <li><a href="/videos/2019-Videos-vom-ESC-in-Tel-Aviv,telaviv484.html" title="Zum Artikel: 2019: Alle Videos aus Tel Aviv" >2019: Alle Videos aus Tel Aviv</a></li> <li><a href="/videos/2018-Videos-vom-ESC-in-Lissabon,lissabon204.html" title="Zum Artikel: 2018: Alle Videos aus Lissabon" >2018: Alle Videos aus Lissabon</a></li> <li><a href="/videos/2017-Videos-vom-ESC-in-Kiew,kiew290.html" title="Zum Artikel: 2017: Alle Videos aus Kiew" >2017: Alle Videos aus Kiew</a></li> <li><a href="/videos/2016-Videos-vom-ESC-in-Stockholm,stockholm390.html" title="Zum Artikel: 2016: Alle Videos aus Stockholm" >2016: Alle Videos aus Stockholm</a></li> <li><a href="/videos/2015-Videos-vom-ESC-in-Wien,wien916.html" title="Zum Artikel: 2015: Alle Videos aus Wien" >2015: Alle Videos aus Wien</a></li> <li><a href="/videos/Videos-ESC-2014,kopenhagen344.html" title="Zum Artikel: 2014: Alle Videos aus Kopenhagen" >2014: Alle Videos aus Kopenhagen</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> <div class="section sectionA"> <div class="foot"> <ul class="help"> <li><a href="/impressum115.html" title="Impressum">Impressum</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ard.de/home/ard/Hilfeseite___ARD_de/77956/index.html">Hilfe</a></li> <li><a href="/kontakt355.html" title="Kontakt">Kontakt</a></li> <li><a href="/event285.html" title="FAQs">FAQs</a></li> <li><a href="/datenschutz346.html" title="Datenschutzerklärung">Datenschutzerklärung</a></li> <li><a href="javascript:showCopyrights();" id="imagecopyright">Bildrechte</a></li> </ul> <ul class="social_bottom"> <li> <a target="_blank" title="Eurovision bei Facebook" href="//www.facebook.com/EurovisionDE"><span class="icon icon_facebook"></span></a> </li> <li> <a target="_blank" title="Eurovision bei Twitter" href="//twitter.com/eurovisionde"><span class="icon icon_twitter"></span></a> </li> <li> <a target="_blank" title="Eurovision bei Youtube" href="//www.youtube.com/user/esc"><span class="icon icon_youtube"></span></a> </li> <li> <a target="_blank" title="Eurovision bei Instagram" href="//www.instagram.com/eurovision_de/"><span class="icon icon_instagram"></span></a> </li> </ul> <p class="copy">© Norddeutscher Rundfunk</p> <a href="http://www.ard.de" class="logo"> <svg xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" xmlns:xlink="http://www.w3.org/1999/xlink" viewBox="0 0 838.3 195.6" class="ard_logo_claim"> <title>Wir sind deins. ARD</title> <polygon points="772 127.2 772 46.8 691.3 75.8 691.3 95.9 718.1 86.2 718.1 146.5 772 127.2"/> <path d="M741.3,0a98.46,98.46,0,0,0-80.6,41.9l14.2,9.9a80.74,80.74,0,0,1,65.9-34.6c44.2,0,79.4,36.2,79.4,80.6s-35.1,80.6-79.4,80.6c-27.3,0-51.3-14-65.8-34.7l-14.5,10.1c17.7,25.3,46.5,41.8,79.7,41.8a98,98,0,0,0,98.1-98A97,97,0,0,0,741.3,0"/> <path d="M617.3,52.6c-9.6,0-15.9.2-21,.3-3.2.1-5.6.1-8,.1h-.4v89.3l3.5.1c7,.2,15,.4,23,.4,30.8,0,47.1-15.8,47.1-45.7,0-29.1-15.3-44.5-44.2-44.5m-1.2,74.8a77.26,77.26,0,0,1-10.3-.6V68.1c2.6-.2,6.4-.2,10.3-.2,17.8,0,26.5,9.8,26.5,30s-8.4,29.5-26.5,29.5"/> <path d="M465.2,53.3l-.1-.3H442.7l-30.5,89.5h18.1l5.9-18.4h33.7l5.9,18.4h19.9ZM440.9,109l8.7-27.4c1.2-3.7,2.3-7.9,3.2-11.7.8,3.2,2,7.2,3.4,11.8L465,109Z"/> <path d="M556.7,111.7c-1.4-2.3-3-4.7-4.3-6.5,11.4-4,18.2-13.1,18.2-25.4,0-17.8-11.2-27.3-32.3-27.3-9.4,0-17.9.2-24.2.3-3.2.1-5.8.1-7.3.1h-.4v89.5h17.9V108.3h9.9l20.2,34.1h21.5ZM524.3,67.9c1.4,0,6-.2,12.7-.2,9.9,0,14.7,4.2,14.7,12.8s-5.1,12.8-15.2,12.8H524.3Z"/> <path d="M47.8,142.5H40l-8.6-30c-.6-2.2-1.1-4.7-1.5-7h-.1a45.6,45.6,0,0,1-1.4,7l-8.4,30H12.2L0,96.9H6.6l7.8,29.6c.9,3.6,1.5,6.7,2,9.8h.1a89.73,89.73,0,0,1,2-9.5L27,96.9h6.2L42,127.1a86.25,86.25,0,0,1,2.1,9.1h.1c.5-2.8.9-5.6,1.6-8.4l8-30.9h6.1Z"/> <path d="M68.3,102.3a4,4,0,1,1,0-7.9,4,4,0,1,1,0,7.9Zm-3,40.2V109h6.1v33.6H65.3Z"/> <path d="M97.4,114.4c-7.1-1.3-10.5,3.9-10.5,14.6v13.5H80.8V109h5.9a49,49,0,0,1-.7,8h.1c1.4-4.7,4.9-9.2,11.5-8.6Z"/> <path d="M132.4,114a24,24,0,0,0-6.6-1c-4.3,0-6.5,1.8-6.5,4.5,0,7.3,15.8,3.6,15.8,15.3,0,5.7-4.8,10.3-13.8,10.3a31.78,31.78,0,0,1-7.9-.9l.5-5.4a25.17,25.17,0,0,0,7.9,1.4c4.6,0,7.1-1.8,7.1-4.9,0-7.4-15.7-3.6-15.7-15.3,0-5.4,4.5-9.7,13.2-9.7a34.15,34.15,0,0,1,6.5.6Z"/> <path d="M145.1,102.3a4,4,0,1,1,0-7.9,4.1,4.1,0,0,1,4.1,4A4,4,0,0,1,145.1,102.3Zm-3,40.2V109h6.1v33.6h-6.1Z"/> <path d="M179,142.5V121c0-4.8-1.3-7.6-5.7-7.6-5.5,0-9.5,5.6-9.5,13.1v16.1h-6.1V109h5.9a42.4,42.4,0,0,1-.5,7.1h.1a12.36,12.36,0,0,1,11.8-7.7c7.5,0,10.1,4.5,10.1,10.9v23.3H179Z"/> <path d="M214.8,142.5a38.92,38.92,0,0,1,.5-6.8l-.1-.1a11.71,11.71,0,0,1-11.2,7.5c-8.3,0-12.4-6-12.4-15.8,0-11.6,6.5-18.8,17.4-18.8,1.8,0,3.5.1,5.6.3V93.2h6v49.3Zm-.2-28.5a25.75,25.75,0,0,0-6-.7c-6.3,0-10.6,3.8-10.6,13.5,0,7.2,2.3,11.3,7.4,11.3,5.7,0,9.2-6.3,9.2-13.3V114Z"/> <path d="M263.1,142.5a38.92,38.92,0,0,1,.5-6.8l-.1-.1a11.71,11.71,0,0,1-11.2,7.5c-8.3,0-12.4-6-12.4-15.8,0-11.6,6.5-18.8,17.4-18.8,1.8,0,3.5.1,5.6.3V93.2h6v49.3ZM263,114a25.75,25.75,0,0,0-6-.7c-6.3,0-10.6,3.8-10.6,13.5,0,7.2,2.3,11.3,7.4,11.3,5.7,0,9.2-6.3,9.2-13.3Z"/> <path d="M302.8,141.1a34.34,34.34,0,0,1-11.5,2c-10.3,0-15.9-5.4-15.9-17.2,0-10,5.6-17.6,15.1-17.6s13.3,6.3,13.3,13.8c0,2.1-.2,4-.2,4H281.7c-.1,8.2,3.2,12.1,10.3,12.1a28.8,28.8,0,0,0,9.9-1.8Zm-5.1-19.2c.1-5.8-2.8-9-7.5-9-4.4,0-7.7,3.2-8.4,9Z"/> <path d="M313.7,102.3a4,4,0,1,1,0-7.9,4.1,4.1,0,0,1,4.1,4A4,4,0,0,1,313.7,102.3Zm-3,40.2V109h6.1v33.6h-6.1Z"/> <path d="M347.5,142.5V121c0-4.8-1.3-7.6-5.7-7.6-5.5,0-9.5,5.6-9.5,13.1v16.1h-6.1V109h5.9a42.4,42.4,0,0,1-.5,7.1h.1a12.36,12.36,0,0,1,11.8-7.7c7.5,0,10.1,4.5,10.1,10.9v23.3h-6.1Z"/> <path d="M380,114a24,24,0,0,0-6.6-1c-4.3,0-6.5,1.8-6.5,4.5,0,7.3,15.8,3.6,15.8,15.3,0,5.7-4.8,10.3-13.8,10.3a31.78,31.78,0,0,1-7.9-.9l.5-5.4a25.17,25.17,0,0,0,7.9,1.4c4.6,0,7.1-1.8,7.1-4.9,0-7.4-15.7-3.6-15.7-15.3,0-5.4,4.5-9.7,13.2-9.7a34.15,34.15,0,0,1,6.5.6Z"/> <path d="M392.5,143.1a4.2,4.2,0,1,1,0-8.4,4.16,4.16,0,0,1,4.2,4.2A4.29,4.29,0,0,1,392.5,143.1Z"/> </svg> </a> </div> <!-- Section--> <a href="#goToHead" class="hidden">Zum Anfang</a> <script type='text/javascript'> if (typeof ATInternet != 'undefined') { // Pfad ohne Dateinamen path = window.location.pathname.substring(0, window.location.pathname.lastIndexOf('/') + 1); // Einzelne Pfadebenen pathArray = path.split( '/' ); if (pathArray[2] === undefined) pathArray[2] = ""; if (pathArray[3] === undefined) pathArray[3] = ""; if (false) { pathArray[1] = 'notfound'; pathArray[2] = ''; pathArray[3] = ''; } var atiTag = new ATInternet.Tracker.Tag({'site': 595937}); atiTag.page.set({ name: encodeURIComponent('"Turquoise Carpet" in Rotterdam: Eure Kommentare'), chapter1: encodeURIComponent(pathArray[1]), chapter2: encodeURIComponent(pathArray[2]), chapter3: encodeURIComponent(pathArray[3]), level2: '12' }); atiTag.customVars.set({ site: { 1: '[' + encodeURIComponent(document.referrer) + ']', 2: '[' + encodeURIComponent(document.location.href) + ']', 3: '[socialtv370]', 4: '[' + encodeURIComponent('"Turquoise Carpet" in Rotterdam: Eure Kommentare') + ']', 5: '[033b013f-c132-4a9c-874c-9eeff49a7262]', 6: '[' + encodeURIComponent('story') + ']', 7: '[' + encodeURIComponent('') + ']', 8: '[' + encodeURIComponent('one') + ']', 9: '1440', 10: '', 11: '[' + encodeURIComponent(document.location.pathname) + ']', 12: '', // App-Version 13: '[' + encodeURIComponent('2021-05-16T20:17:41') + ']', 14: '[Web]', 15: '[' + encodeURIComponent('Eurovision Song Contest| ESC 2021| Niederlande| Teilnehmer| Halbfinale| Finale| Grand Prix| Musikwettbewerb| Gesangswettbewerb| Austragungsort| Vorentscheid| Kandidaten| Startreihenfolge| EBU| European Broadcasting Union| Europäische Rundfunkunion| Rotterdam') + ']', 16: '', //Darstellungsgroesse 17: '[Ja]', //Sendungsbezug 18: '[NDR]', // Ersteller 19: '', 20: '[' + encodeURIComponent('') + ']' } }); atiTag.dispatch(); var atilevel1 = '595937'; var bra = 'one'; var pdt = '2021-05-16T20:17:41'; var sid = '1440'; var src = ''; var tags = 'Eurovision Song Contest| ESC 2021| Niederlande| Teilnehmer| Halbfinale| Finale| Grand Prix| Musikwettbewerb| Gesangswettbewerb| Austragungsort| Vorentscheid| Kandidaten| Startreihenfolge| EBU| European Broadcasting Union| Europäische Rundfunkunion| Rotterdam'; var uuid = '033b013f-c132-4a9c-874c-9eeff49a7262'; var sophoraID = 'socialtv370'; var pageTitle = '"Turquoise Carpet" in Rotterdam: Eure Kommentare'; var objectType = 'story'; var atiLevel2 = '12'; var contentType = ''; var distribution = 'Web'; var sendungsbezug = 'Ja'; var marke = ''; } </script> <!-- IVW SZMnG Tag --> <script type="text/javascript"> $(document).ready(function() { if(ndrEmbed.options.services['tracking'].accepted === false) { window.setTimeout("getivw()", 1); } }); </script> </div> </div> </body> </html>